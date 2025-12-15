I spent some time this week with one of my favorite physicians. She’s a favorite, mostly because every treatment I have with her is completely elective.

(It takes a lot of work to look this middle-aged.)

We talked a lot about the state of healthcare in New Mexico. She’s preparing to take another round of medical boards (required every seven years). We talked about being a physician in New Mexico. We talked about how New Mexico treats its healthcare providers, especially medical doctors. We talked about the notion of becoming elderly in New Mexico.

I’ve had a number of these conversations and written a number of columns on the state of healthcare in our state. The numbers worsen, and policy does not change. The healthcare fragility of ten years ago became a crisis during the pandemic and we have not recovered.

The absence of malpractice reform (and the refusal of the two 2026 Democratic gubernatorial frontrunners to consider it) is driving physicians from our state. We do not train enough physicians here to replace them (95 residents graduate each year), nor do we provide sufficient incentive to keep the ones we do train here.

According to a Legislative Finance Committee report from this summer, New Mexico can expect a shortage of 1,200 physicians by 2030. The gaps will not just be in core specialties like psychiatry, cardiology and neurology, but also family medicine and internal medicine. That’s not going to be backfilled by 95 new residents a year. Other states average 290 or more new residents each year – three times our output.

There is a significant supply problem. The demand problem should also be considered. New Mexico has the fourth-oldest population in the country and we are getting older. Nearly 20% of our population is over 65, and that number will increase by over 200,000, an increase of 28%, by 2040. In 2010, seniors only made up 13% of our population, and in 2020, the number had grown to 18%. The number of people over 85 will more than double in 20 years, from around 40,000 in 2020 to more than 85,000 in 2040.

This shift can be attributed to two trends: retirees moving in, and young people leaving. Domestic migration has been negative since 2012.

I mentioned the specific specialties of psychiatry, cardiology and neurology for a reason. First, we all know we have a behavioral health crisis in the state. Second, two of the most common medical events requiring specialist physician care for the elderly are heart attack and stroke. And these shortages in our rural hospitals are especially difficult.

Many of our rural hospitals rely on traveling doctors, or locums, for specialty coverage. It’s a challenge to keep an ER covered for what one might consider to be “everyday” sort of medical events. I can tell you how this played out ten years ago for my family – before the exodus really began.

In 2015, over Labor Day weekend, my father had a massive stroke in Silver City. There was no neurologist on call (pro tip: try to plan your major medical crises Monday-Friday). Medevac was the only option. Talking to my sister in the ER, the two of us tried to negotiate for Albuquerque, a 20-minute drive for me. No can do. It would be El Paso, where exactly no one in my family lived.

We mapped out a quick plan. My brother, who was visiting from out of state, would drive to El Paso. My sister would stay in Silver with my mother, who was recovering from complications after major orthopedic surgery. And I would get down to El Paso as soon as possible.

I wound up spending six weeks in El Paso until my father was well enough to be transferred to a rehab facility. We were able to have him placed in Albuquerque. We managed an ambulance transfer to Albuquerque – a delightful 260-mile jaunt up I-25. Meanwhile, my mother continued to recover 235 miles away. They spent their 59th anniversary apart.

And this is when things were good.

Imagine when our octogenarian population doubles and more of our neurologists leave.

New Mexico has a strong tradition of family bonds. Family members most often serve as caregivers, as I did for six years for each of my parents. My caregiver period overlapped the pandemic and the beginning of the “true” healthcare crisis here. Our numbers show that it is our families that are leaving our state. One wonders how long it will be before our retirees decide to follow them.

In the 2026 elections, malpractice reform and healthcare licensing compacts should be at the top of your list when you consider your legislative and gubernatorial candidates. If they say no to keeping our doctors and healthcare providers and workers, you should say no to them.

Merritt Hamilton Allen is a PR executive and former Navy officer. She appeared regularly as a panelist on NM PBS and is a frequent guest on News Radio KKOB. A Republican for 36 years, she became an independent upon reading the 2024 Republican platform. She lives amicably with her Democratic husband north of I-40 where they run one head of dog, and one of cat. She can be reached at news.ind.merritt@gmail.com.

About the author

Guest Commentary This content is created and submitted by the listed author.