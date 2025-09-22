Corner to Corner Diane Denish is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico. She is a native of Hobbs and now lives in Albuquerque.

Over the past two weeks, New Mexico has been in the national spotlight, earning rave reviews for taking the bold step of making childcare universal and free for every family. No more income requirements. Everyone is included. In the words of historian Heather Cox Richardson, it’s a game changer.

Ask any family paying an average of $12,000 per child a year for childcare, and they’ll agree with Richardson and other experts. Regardless of income, the cost is crushing. Now, with no income limits and no co-pays, families can take a deep breath. The $12,000 they once spent can now be redirected toward housing, education, or other basic needs.

The governor and early childhood advocates who have spent years laying the groundwork to expand high-quality early childhood education deserve the credit that is now coming New Mexico’s way.

Family relief is the bedrock of this proposal—but it’s not the only goal. To succeed, New Mexico must also grow capacity.

How do we do that? By setting ambitious goals: 55 new licensed centers, 120 new licensed homes, and 1,000 new registered homes. These targets are bold, but now is the time to say “Yes we can”—and resist the temptation to say “No we can’t,” or “It’s too expensive.”

Here’s what childcare looks like today:

Licensed centers are non-residential facilities that serve children from infancy up to 12 years old. There’s no maximum size, so long as the center meets teacher–child ratios, building codes, and fire safety standards. New Mexico currently has 757 centers.

are non-residential facilities that serve children from infancy up to 12 years old. There’s no maximum size, so long as the center meets teacher–child ratios, building codes, and fire safety standards. New Mexico currently has 757 centers. Licensed family homes may care for up to six non-resident children. These providers must meet licensing standards for safety, inspections, and curriculum. They qualify for full childcare subsidies. There are 285 licensed homes statewide.

may care for up to six non-resident children. These providers must meet licensing standards for safety, inspections, and curriculum. They qualify for full childcare subsidies. There are 285 licensed homes statewide. Registered family homes may care for up to four non-resident children. These providers aren’t held to full licensing regulations, but they must complete health and safety training and background checks. They receive lower subsidies. New Mexico has 822 registered homes.

Why are family-based providers so vital in New Mexico? Because childcare is rooted in our culture and tradition. In many Hispanic and Native American communities, caregiving is seen as a family responsibility. In tribal areas, family-based providers also sustain language and culture. And in rural and tribal regions, where licensed centers are scarce, home providers are often the only option.

The proposal recognizes these realities. In addition to saving families $12,000 per child per year, it includes financial tools like low-interest loans and capital outlay for centers. It also tackles barriers faced by small home-based operators—such as local regulations. Municipalities can help by:

Creating “childcare by right” zoning districts that treat childcare as infrastructure, not a commercial enterprise.

Applying residential fire codes to home providers rather than commercial standards.

Reducing or waiving costly local fees.

Establishing a designated point of contact in local government for childcare providers.

This proposal doesn’t just help families—it supports small businesses and strengthens communities. It offers a path to solve the childcare shortages that plague rural and tribal New Mexico, many of which are true childcare deserts.

So—can we do it? Yes, we can. And that’s something worth celebrating.

About the author

Diane Denish, Columnist Diane Denish is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico. She is a native of Hobbs and now lives in Albuquerque.