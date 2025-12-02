The New Mexico Department of Justice recently issued a public announcement urging anyone who believes they were overcharged by Santa Fe Spa Center—also known as Voupre Spa—to file claims under a recent settlement before the February deadline.

Earlier this year, NMDOJ’s Consumer Protection Bureau announced a $350,000 settlement with the spa and its owner over a lawsuit that alleged the business violated state law by employing deceptive sales tactics to lure tourists and other customers into the store, then charging double or triple the prices they had verbally agreed to.

According to the original complaint, customers were persuaded with claims of “free” treatments or services, then pressured by staff into purchasing expensive products or even high-cost equipment. In some cases, clients’ credit cards were charged for significantly more than the agreed price, and the spa refused to refund the charges.

Under the settlement agreement, the $350,000 is to be given to affected consumers with a 180-day window following the settlement’s effective date of Aug. 5 for unknown victims to file a claim that will be reviewed by the justice department.

The Justice Department’s Nov. 12 announcement says the deadline for filing a claim is February 10, 2026. Claims can be filed on the agency’s website.

