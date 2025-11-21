The national forests in New Mexico include Carson, Gila, Lincoln, Santa Fe and Cibola, the latter of which encompasses areas surrounding Albuquerque, including the East Mountains. State Forester Laura McCarthy said staffing cuts, budget restrictions and other federal hurdles are making it harder for the national forests to protect their communities.

“It takes experience to know how to get those things done,” McCarthy said. “So I don’t think we’re at the pace we need to be at.”

State Forester Laura McCarthy (EMNRD)

She said Carson National Forest has been the most proactive when it comes to connecting with their community and mitigating risks.

The U.S. Interior Department announced in September that agencies are going to be combined into the U.S. Wildland Fire Service, and with the recent six-week government shutdown, there haven’t been updates on progress, McCarthy said.

“The 2026 fire season keeps me up at night,” McCarthy said.

The Interior Department’s announcement in September promised to implement the plan in January 2026, claiming to prioritize systemic inefficiencies, interagency response, federal partnership, research and strategy.

Heinrich said there is currently no level of detail from the federal government when it comes to this reorganization.

“We cannot afford to have a single fire season where we don’t actually understand who’s in charge and who’s responsible,” Heinrich said.

Earlier this month, fire crews completed prescribed burns in the East Mountains to prevent fires in the 2026 season. The Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands fire crews ignited more than two square miles in the Mountainair and Magdalena districts, according to New Mexico Fire Information.

“I don’t care where you are on the political spectrum,” Heinrich said. “People love their parks and public lands, so let’s make the most of it.”

