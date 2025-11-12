Sandoval County Commissioners will be thinking about Santa Fe Wednesday evening.

Commissioners are expected to discuss and identify legislative priorities for next year at the meeting. A list proposed by county staff places four items related to the operations of public safety agencies on the list of 12 priorities.

At the top is legislation that would amend New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act to exclude certain law enforcement records “so as to not interfere with ongoing investigations,” according to the agenda.

Other changes to the act would include removal of personal information in released documents, provisions requiring commercial and bulk requesters to pay their own research costs and preventing attorneys from using IPRA as a substitute for discovery, more time for governments to respond to requests; and allowing governments to charge requesters fees for the cost of labor in responding to “broad and burdensome” requests.

Second on the priority list is legislation that creates a recurring fund to pay for the licensing and subscriber fees associated with the state’s digital radio network to ensure emergency communication interoperability for all New Mexico public safety agencies.

Listed third is legislation that changes the makeup and powers of the Law Enforcement Academy to enhance its ability to track, discipline, and make determinations regarding the continued certification of law enforcement officers with a history of disciplinary issues.

The No. 4 priority is legislation aimed at securing funding and support for mental health resources and crisis intervention teams.

Listed fifth is legislation allowing increased participation by public-private partnerships in developing public projects, and creating a board to manage that activity and a related fund.

The remaining items on the list:

Reclassifying public safety dispatchers as first responders and police members under the Public Employees Retirement Act.

Providing funding to support medical costs associated with county-run animal shelters.

Requiring the disclosure of commercial property sale prices to the county assessor.

Allowing for the use of eminent domain to correct antiquated platting and encourage economic development.

Permitting school elections to be run at the same time as partisan elections.

Removing a requirement for county commissions to certify elections.

Placing full authority over all horse-related matters (domesticated, estray, wild, or feral) with the New Mexico Livestock Board.

Other agenda items include:

A request from Fire Chief Christopher Bagley for additional staffing in the Northwest portion of the county. According to the agenda, the 12 positions would staff and support a 24/7 three-person station in the Cuba area following the upcoming termination of the Presbyterian Medical Services Cuba EMS program. Funding for the station is already in place and is recurring through the New Mexico Ambulance Supplemental Payment Program, Bagley wrote in the agenda item.

An intergovernmental agreement with Bernalillo County under which it would house juvenile offenders from Sandoval County.

Professional services agreements with Lawrence J. Horan, Ltd. and the Weaks Law Firm for state and local lobbying services.

