New Mexico Sen. Cindy Nava will launch a series of community dialogues next month, offering constituents an opportunity to discuss issues facing District 9, which covers Placitas, Algodones, Bernalillo, Corrales and parts of Rio Rancho.

The first event, titled “SD9 Community Dialogue,” is scheduled for 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 6 at 282 S. Camino del Pueblo in Bernalillo. Coffee and pan dulce will be served.

Nava said the gatherings aim to foster open conversations about moving New Mexico forward.

“These gatherings are for all of us — parents, students, small-business owners, elders, dreamers, anyone who believes in the power of community,” Nava said in the announcement.

The senator is encouraging residents to attend and share their perspectives on local issues. The event is billed as a listening session where constituents can bring their stories, ideas and concerns directly to their state representative.

Those planning to attend must RSVP by Dec. 3 to patricia.latham@nmlegis.gov.

More dates and locations for the series will be announced in the future.

