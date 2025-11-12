The Moriarty City Council will consider spending more than $1.4 million on new police vehicles and ambulances during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.

The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center, 202 Broadway Street South.

The fire department is seeking approval to purchase two ambulances, including one four-wheel-drive gasoline model, for $630,515.66. Funding would come from a state EMS Fund Grant ($173,257.50), Capital Outlay grants totaling $575,000, and approximately $57,752.50 for the required 25% match. Under the grant agreement, the remaining balance of one capital outlay grant, $117,247.50, would be transferred to the police department.

Police Chief Adan Urbina is requesting approval to purchase three 2026 Ford Explorers for $144,524.25, plus $111,641.51 for vehicle upfitting, using two capital outlay grants totaling $375,000. The department also seeks approval to hire certified police officer Rico Gutierrez at $32.82 per hour, including incentives and certification pay, starting Nov. 24.

The fire department is also requesting approval for additional equipment purchases totaling approximately $124,220, including radios, a stretcher and loading system, and a Life Pak 35, all funded through the EMS Grant Fund.

Another significant agenda item includes approving a $250,000 wastewater grant from the New Mexico Environment Department, which includes a $2,500 Arts in Public Places component.

The council will also consider approval of Site Southwest’s proposal for bidding and construction phase services for Grissom (Crossley) Park and Mountain View Cemetery for $20,320, and will discuss legislative priorities for the upcoming 30-day legislative session.

About the author