The overwhelming approval of Rio Rancho Public Schools’ $80 million bond Tuesday means students across the district will learn in modernized buildings with improved safety features, expanded athletic facilities and new educational opportunities beginning next year.

The measure passed with approximately 76% support, with 8,749 voting in favor and 2,738 against, according to unofficial results.

For students at Rio Rancho Elementary School, the bond approval means their 50-year-old campus will transform into a STEAM magnet school featuring a planetarium and a permanent home for the community-partnered UFO Research Center. The $18 million first-phase conversion will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

“We’re investing not just in buildings, but in the success of our students and the strength of our community,” Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland said in a release.

Student athletes at both high schools will benefit from $7 million in turf installation and athletic improvements designed to conserve water and improve playing surface safety. Marching band students will see $1 million in field repairs at Rio Rancho High School and V. Sue Cleveland High School.

The district’s youngest learners will gain access to a new $17 million pre-kindergarten facility, expanding early childhood education capacity.

Students with special needs will benefit from $20 million allocated to complete 2023 bond projects affected by inflation, including facilities upgrades specifically designed to support their educational requirements.

Across multiple elementary schools, including 20-year-old Maggie Cordova Elementary and Ernest Stapleton Elementary, students will learn in classrooms with improved climate control through $5 million in roof, HVAC and drainage upgrades. District officials said functional heating and cooling systems prevent classroom disruptions that interrupt learning.

Safety improvements include $2 million for intercom system upgrades at seven schools and $3 million for a bus loop upgrade at Vista Grande Elementary to separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The bond also allocates $2 million for land acquisition for a future middle school on Rio Rancho’s south side to accommodate district growth.

With state matching funds, the bond is expected to generate more than $100 million for district projects, according to Chief Operating Officer Michael Baker.

The district structured the bond to avoid increasing property tax rates by adding new projects as older bonds are paid off.

Bond funds will be released in phased increments over four years. Election results will become official following canvass by the Sandoval County Clerk’s Office.

