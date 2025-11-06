A sworn Albuquerque Police Department officer died in custody early Wednesday after Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies discovered him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while executing an arrest warrant on domestic violence charges, authorities said.

The incident began Wednesday morning when a woman and her juvenile child fled to an East Mountains school to report an ongoing domestic violence situation, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. School staff immediately notified authorities, and both victims are now safe, the agency said.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for the APD officer on charges including kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, interference with communication, battery on a household member and child abuse, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Special Operations unit responded Wednesday evening to the suspect’s residence on Piñon Trail in Cedar Crest to execute the warrants. They made repeated announcements instructing the suspect to exit peacefully, according to the release.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, deputies found the suspect inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. No deputies discharged their weapons or were injured during the operation.

Entry into the residence was delayed due to fire damage that required Fire Marshal personnel to determine the structure was safe, the sheriff’s office said.

The Multi-Agency Task Force was activated to conduct an independent investigation because the incident involved an in-custody death during a warrant operation. The state Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the official cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the suspect’s identity, directing questions about employment details to APD.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina released the following statement Thursday.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved. I appreciate the work of BCSO to investigate the domestic violence allegations. We attempted throughout the day to try to convince the officer to surrender to law enforcement. Unfortunately, he chose a different outcome. I’m relieved no deputies were injured, and the officer’s family is safe. We worked with the Albuquerque Community Safety Department to provide services and find a place for the family to stay,” Medina said. “While we do not know the circumstances that led to the officer’s actions, we are using this as an opportunity to remind all officers of the behavioral health services that are available to them.”

The victims are receiving support and services, and no further identifying information will be released to protect their privacy, authorities said.

“This was a complex and deeply troubling situation,” Sheriff John Allen said in a statement. “We are grateful the victims were able to get to safety and that they had the courage to come forward.”

The investigation continues through independent processes, Allen said.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.