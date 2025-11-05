A Rio Rancho fly-fishing rod manufacturer will compete Thursday for cash prizes totaling $15,000 at a statewide outdoor business competition.

San Juan Rodworks is among eight finalists at Adventure Pitch Fest, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. at the Albuquerque Rail Yards. The company produces handcrafted fly-fishing rods built for precision.

The fast-paced pitch battle begins at 6 p.m., with $10,000 awarded for first place, $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third. Finalists will deliver rapid-fire pitches before judges in a head-to-head competition.

“As a small but growing New Mexico-based business, it’s great to see the State of New Mexico shining a light on next-generation businesses like ours, looking to make our mark in the outdoor space,” San Juan Rodworks Founder Gary Davis said in a statement from the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

Seven other finalists represent diverse segments of New Mexico’s outdoor recreation industry, including Enchanted Equine Adventures, offering therapeutic riding experiences with rescue horses; FishSki Provisions, producing whole-food backpacking meals with Southwest flavor; and Wild Earth Llama Adventures, providing backcountry treks with llamas.

Additional finalists include Mesilla Valley Wine & Brew Tours, New Mexico Pack Burros, Preservation Dogs, and Taos Raft & Kayak Rentals.

“This year’s Adventure Pitch Fest was designed to support New Mexico’s outdoor entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey,” Outdoor Recreation Division Director Karina Armijo said.

The free, family-friendly event features outdoor business exhibitions, food trucks and activities. Attendees who check in will be entered to win a Truth or Consequences Experience package from Riverbend Hot Springs, Truth or Consequences Brewing and Passion Pie Cafe.

Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/adventurepitchfest or obtained at the door.

