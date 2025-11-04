By Lauren Lifke

After voters flocked to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 4, state officials got to counting local races. In Moriarty, one city council seat was up for grabs, along with a municipal judge position and three school board seats.

City Councilor: Kenneth Snow (possible recount)

Though most of the city councilor seats are filled until 2028, one remained up for grabs. Kenneth Snow looks to have overtaken three other candidates, including incumbent Bobby Ortiz. Snow has a background in firefighting and public finance, and he has not held a city council position before. In his campaign, Snow focused on government transparency, public safety and community-building. Snow had 30% of the vote with 141. Robin Spalding followed with 122 (26%) and Ortiz had 122 (25%). Maggie Gipson got 96 votes, or 20%.

The Secretary of State’s office has this race listed as possibly needing a recount.

Other races

The municipal judge and school board members ran unopposed, winning their races by default.

Municipal Judge: Bobby Garcia

Moriarty-Edgewood School Board District 1: Linda Hudson

Moriarty-Edgewood School Board District 3: Jeffery Lossing

Moriarty-Edgewood School Board District 5: Windie Burns

About the author