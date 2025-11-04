Voters in four Torrance County municipalities chose mayors Tuesday, with Peter Nieto winning decisively in Mountainair and Runnel Lee Riley leading incumbent Nathan Dial in Estancia by just five votes in a race that could be headed to a recount.

Nieto captured 66% of the vote in Mountainair with 218 votes to Ernesto Lopez Jr.’s 113. Riley edged out Dial 68 to 63 in Estancia. Votes for write-in candidate Boyd Vardy have yet to be tallied.

In Willard, Edward Steven Redondo Jr. recieved 45 votes for mayor, with write-in candidate Herminio Garcia receiving 27. Elias Sanchez was the sole candidate for mayor in Encino, garnering 19 votes.

School bond measures passed in two districts. Mountainair Public Schools’ $4 million general obligation bond was approved by 66% of voters, receiving 252 yes votes to 129 no votes. The measure will fund school building construction, remodeling and technology purchases.

The Moriarty-Edgewood School District’s $20 million bond question passed with 75% approval, receiving 740 yes votes to 249 no votes across the district’s Torrance County precincts.

Voters also approved capital improvements tax measures in three school districts. The Estancia Municipal School District’s $2 per $1,000 property tax passed with 61% support (347 to 220). The Moriarty-Edgewood district’s tax continuation at the same rate passed 61% to 39% (605 to 379). Mountainair’s capital improvements tax question passed 60% to 40% (253 to 168).

The Corona School District’s $2.5 million bond question narrowly passed with 59% support, receiving 10 yes votes to seven no votes. However, the district’s capital improvements tax measure failed 53% to 47% (9 to 8).

In municipal council races, Roberta Chavez won a Village of Willard seat with 74% of the vote (45 votes), defeating David Dean (16). Write-in candidates Franchesca Baca and Ricardo Garcia haven’t seen their votes tabulated yet.

In Mountainair, Jose “Richard” Torres and Dustin Kayser finished in a virtual tie for city council, with Torres receiving 198 votes to Kayser’s 197.

Albert Lovato won an Estancia council seat with 40% support, receiving 103 votes. Martin Lucero finished second with 72 votes, followed by Mark Martinez with 64. Write-in candidate Timothy Roberts received 19 votes.

Bruce Dile won the Estancia municipal judge race with 84% of the vote, defeating Irena Dial 161 to 31. Bobby Garcia ran unopposed for Moriarty municipal judge, receiving 224 votes.

In school board races, Jonathan Barela won an Estancia Municipal School District seat with 373 votes (32%), defeating Lee Ryan Widner (307), Heather Marie Hedges (257) and Roy Hubbard (247).

Maria Antonia Sanchez won a Vaughn Municipal School Board seat with 22 votes (34%), followed by Delila Consuelo Aragon (20), Christopher Michael Matson (13), Jesus Manuel Munoz (8) and Ernest (Kennedy) Marquez (1).

James Cody Lightfoot won a Corona School Board seat with 16 votes (37%), followed by Kyle Anthony Paintin (14) and Alena Brandenberger (13).

Lori Archuleta won a Mountainair Public School Board seat with 345 votes. Write-in candidate Charmen Padilla received 83 votes. Jeffery Alan Lossing won a Moriarty-Edgewood School Board District 3 seat unopposed with 73 votes.

