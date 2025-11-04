Incumbents Matt Armenta and Jonathan Ortiz won seats on the Tijeras village council Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.

Armenta led the field with 145 votes, or 39% of the total, while Ortiz finished second with 133 votes, or 36%. The two seats went to the top vote-getters.

Gloria Chavez received 69 votes (19%), and Joseph Patron collected 25 votes (7%). A total of 372 votes were cast, with all four precincts fully reporting.

The final totals showed minimal change from early returns Tuesday night, when Armenta held 143 votes and Ortiz had 132 with partial returns from all precincts.

With all 119 precincts partially reporting in Albuquerque Public Schools Board’s District 6, which covers the Foothills and East Mountains, Warigia Bowman had 13,915 votes, or 61%, while David Ams had 8,749 votes, or 39%.

David Ams, a nuclear chemist with a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame, campaigned on raising student achievement, expanding behavioral health supports and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly. His campaign raised $16,000, including about $13,000 from NewMexicoKidsCAN Action Fund, which also covered his website, photos and voter data. Independent expenditures added roughly $27,000 in advertising to support his race.

Warigia Margaret Bowman, a UNM law professor with degrees from Columbia, University of Texas and Harvard, is a product of New Mexico public schools who previously worked as a Department of Justice attorney and classroom teacher. She campaigned on keeping the “public” in public schools, modernizing infrastructure and protecting schools from privatization. Her campaign raised $49,000, including $10,951 from the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

City Desk ABQ contributed to this story.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.