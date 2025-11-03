More than 350 attorneys have volunteered to provide pro bono legal representation to detained immigrants following a training session organized by the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association, according to organizers.

The association partnered with the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, the Immigration Justice Campaign and the ACLU of New Mexico to host the free continuing legal education training as federal immigration enforcement operations expand, according to a statement from the organization.

At least 20 New Mexico attorneys have completed credentialing to practice in immigration court in El Paso, Texas — the nearest such court to New Mexico — with dozens more applications in progress, the association said.

“Trial lawyers are looking for meaningful ways to serve in this climate, where immigration rules are changing by the day,” Attorney Rachel Higgins said in the statement. “There are so many people in detention seeking asylum. This is a concrete way we can make a difference.”

Volunteer attorneys are being paired with experienced immigration lawyers who serve as mentors, according to the organization. Each attorney is expected to donate 40 to 50 hours per case representing people in detention seeking asylum.

The initiative has increased the number of lawyers representing detained asylum seekers by at least 40%, Higgins said.

