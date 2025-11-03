Corner to Corner Diane Denish is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico. She is a native of Hobbs and now lives in Albuquerque. Reach her at diane@dianedenish.com

For 30 days, the government shutdown has dominated the news. It’s now the longest in U.S. history, and the effects are becoming impossible to ignore. Across federal agencies, employees are furloughed while essential staff work without pay. In New Mexico, where federal employment stabilizes many small towns, this is more than an abstract number—it’s a ripple felt in every community.

The most recent blow came with the Trump Administration’s announcement that SNAP benefits—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps—will not be available in November. Twenty to twenty-two percent of New Mexicans rely on SNAP. Of those, 34% are households with children, and more than half are single mothers. Large tribal areas, including the Navajo Nation, rely on SNAP at far higher rates than the national average, with 40–50% of families enrolled. Even seniors, who many assume are safe, receive 20% of SNAP benefits in the state.

We often view the shutdown through a personal lens: How does this affect me? A more meaningful question is: How does this affect my neighbors, my community, the people I see every day?

I know one family in my neighborhood who rely on SNAP every month. The father works reliably at a local restaurant, the mother takes odd jobs occasionally, and their two children depend on them. They are far from “freeloaders,” yet over the years, SNAP recipients have been unfairly stigmatized. The reality is that 91% of SNAP households with children include one or more employed adults, and in households without children, 82% have at least one working adult. Single parent teachers, teaching assistants, food service workers, truck drivers, stockers, and customer service representatives all quietly rely on SNAP to make ends meet. Chances are, we all know someone like the family in my neighborhood.

With an average benefit of $6.20 per person per day, SNAP injects roughly $85 million into New Mexico’s food economy every month. This isn’t charity—it’s food assistance and economic stability, supporting local grocery stores, restaurants, and food suppliers.

Some good news: Two federal judges recently ruled the Trump Administration must use emergency funds—and even tap contingency funds from Congress—to provide SNAP benefits. New Mexico’s Governor has also signed executive orders covering nearly 30% of those benefits.

Yet the deeper problem is ethical: food and nutrition should not be bargaining chips. The shutdown is creating a false choice for Americans. Reopen the government by passing the Republican budget package, and SNAP benefits will flow—but under the same plan, healthcare premiums for millions of these families—and for many more not on SNAP—will skyrocket when subsidies expire, leaving them without coverage. No New Mexican, no American, should have to choose between putting food on the table and paying for essential healthcare.

Yes, the shutdown has dominated headlines. But its real lesson goes beyond politics: it’s about the false choices forced on everyday people, neighbors, coworkers, and families like my neighbors. We should refuse to accept a system that makes food and healthcare a gamble. SNAP is not charity, and healthcare is not negotiable.

Families deserve both.

Research shows Americans believe that too. Our elected representatives, Republicans who control all 3 branches of government for now, and Democrats who are in the minority, along with Independents and advocates should come together to accomplish this for as many families and individuals as possible for the healthiest outcomes possible.

