Editor’s note: This is not a complete list. If you know of any restaurants stepping up to help people in the community, please email the information to kevin@newmexico.news.

Restaurants and food pantries across New Mexico’s East Mountains region are stepping up to provide free meals and food assistance as federal SNAP benefits are set to halt Saturday, with several establishments offering no-questions-asked support for families in need.

Multiple local businesses began announcing free meal programs this week, most targeting children affected by the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting Nov. 1.

Rumor Brewing Company in Cedar Crest will provide free soup to anyone with an active SNAP card. The brewery is also hosting a food drive through November benefiting East Mountain Food Pantry, with Rumor Brewing matching the total weight of all donated items.

A donation event is scheduled for Nov. 23, where East Mountain Food Pantry will accept direct donations to support Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Every $15 donation includes two free beer cards from Rumor Brewing. Top requested items include rice, beans, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, canned fruit, canned tomato, canned vegetables, canned beans and canned meat.

Flamez Fusion in Cedar Crest, which is co-owned by NM.news’ Tierna Unruh-Enos, will offer free meals to children until SNAP benefits are restored, requiring no purchase and asking no questions. Children must be present to receive one meal per child.

Buttercrust Pizza in Moriarty will provide free one-topping personal pizzas to children once per week starting Friday. The child must be present, and delivery is not included.

The Homestead Cafe in Albuquerque will distribute free meals including a sandwich, drink and snack for children on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant is also collecting non-perishable food donations.

Route 66 Coffee & Boba in Edgewood announced it will provide bagels and drinks to anyone struggling to feed themselves or their children. The business is also offering 25% off drinks for each canned good or non-perishable item donated, with proceeds benefiting East Mountain Food Pantry and Bethel Storehouse.

Food pantries are expanding operations to meet increased demand. The Roadrunner Food Pantry will hold its monthly distribution Tuesday at Enchantment Legacy in Estancia, 1011 Allen St., beginning at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. No identification is required, and recipients should bring containers to carry food.

East Mountain Food Pantry in Tijeras continues regular operations at 1342 N.M. 333, Suite B, and can be reached at 505-407-1078.

The federal government halted SNAP benefits effective Friday, affecting thousands of New Mexico families. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has allocated $30 million in emergency state funding to help address the food security crisis, but that money will only last for 10 days.

About the author