This story is republished from Source NM, a part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.



It is republished here as a part of our commitment to bring readers the best in independent journalism, even if we don’t write it.

By Patrick Lohmann, Source NM – Two days before a contract between Torrance County and the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is set to expire, county officials have yet to receive an amended contract extending the use of the county facility to house ICE detainees.

Torrance County Manager Jordan Barela told commissioners during a 10-minute meeting Wednesday in Estancia that the ongoing government shutdown might be behind the delay, and said it’s unclear what will happen if the county does not receive a contract extension by Saturday.

Torrance County’s facility is one of three New Mexico detention centers housing hundreds of detainees for ICE, and its commission has faced renewed calls to cancel the agreement amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push.

According to the latest estimates from DetentionReports.com, which collects and analyzes ICE data, Torrance currently has an average daily population of about 551 ICE detainees, an increase of about 150 detainees since Trump’s second term began.

In recent years, Torrance County and ICE have renewed the contract with repeated months-long contract extensions, most recently with a six-month extension enacted in April that expires Friday.

While ICE has not yet provided a new contract, “There have been some discussions back and forth,” Barela told commissioners Wednesday. “It’s my understanding that they are currently working on a 30-day contract amendment. I don’t know to what degree that the government shutdown has any implications with that.”

The commission approved delegating authority to Barela to approve an extension if he receives an amended contract from ICE in the next two days.

If ICE takes until Nov. 1 or later to provide an amended contract, Barela will have to take the matter back to the commission. In the meantime, “I imagine if there’s a lapse in the contract term, that revenue would not be coming into the county and could not be distributed to Core Civic [which operates the jail] for providing the services,” he said.

The brief meeting did not allow for public comment, though about a dozen members of immigration advocacy groups tuned in to the livestream, including some whose profile pictures were quotes from current or former Torrance County ICE detainees alleging mistreatment.

The groups have cited poor conditions at Torrance, including whistleblower accounts from former jail staff and violations from the Office of the Inspector General. They are calling on the commission to cease its contract, and also on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban local governments from contracting with ICE.

Commissioners have pointed to the jobs that could be lost in the rural county without the funding from ICE to house detainees. Barela recently testified before a local Civil Rights commission that the detention center employs approximately 93 Torrance County residents, paying them “millions of dollars a year” in salaries and benefits in an “economically depressed area with few substitute sectors of the economy.”

Shortly before Wednesday’s vote, Torrance County Commissioner Linda Jaramillo asked Barela whether detainees would still receive services if the contract lapses.

“I have had discussions with the facility,” he said. “I can’t definitively speak for them, though they do think that for at least a period of time, the services will continue.”

Barela’s answer did not satisfy Ian Philabaum, a program director for Innovation Law Lab, one of the groups seeking to cancel the contract. He maintains ICE detainees don’t receive the services they need now, even while the contract is in effect.

“We appreciate her concern about people still getting the services,” he said. “But we would also like to remind the commissioner and the public of the ongoing failures of service provision, both from a due process and a human rights standpoint that occur every single day.”

