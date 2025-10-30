The information in this report was provided by the New Mexico Department of Justice, which is responsible for the content.

A Second Judicial District Court judge accepted a plea agreement with Angel Cedeno, a habitual retail crime offender who has shoplifted over 50 times across three New Mexico counties.

He pled guilty to Organized Retail Crime (Theft) following seven felony convictions of shoplifting and commercial burglary in instances that occurred between 2011-2020.

According to the agreement, Cedeno will serve between 4-12 years in prison for tens of thousands of dollars in retail theft followed by two years of parole and will be required to pay restitution.

“Retail crime affects New Mexicans every day – from higher prices to products being locked behind cages – and even dangerous encounters in parking lots,” said Attorney General Raúl Torrez. “Our Organized Retail Crime Unit is dedicated to identifying these habitual offenders wreaking havoc on our retail businesses in New Mexico and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. Our office will not tolerate those who steal retail goods, affecting business owners and everyday New Mexicans.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice (NMDOJ) Organized Retail Crime Unit took on this case after investigating over 50 separate shoplifting incidents at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia Counties. Defendant has extensive criminal history dating back to the 1970s and has recent criminal history involving shoplifting.

The plea agreement for Cedeno stipulates the following:

Defendant pleads GUILTY to Organized Retail Crime (Theft)

Defendant affirmed the following prior felony convictions: Commercial Burglary in 2011 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2013 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2017 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2017 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2018 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2019 Shoplifting (over $500 but less than $2,500) in 2020

Defendant faces four (4) to twelve (12) years in the Department of Corrections at initial sentencing

Sentence will be followed by a two (2) year period of parole

Any time not served in custody will be suspended with the condition of supervised probation

Any time not served in custody will be suspended with the condition of supervised probation Defendant is to pay restitution as determined by probation.

Defendant is not to return to any Home Depot or Lowes locations

Sentencing is scheduled for December 11, 2025.

