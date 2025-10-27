Torrance County commissioners unanimously approved a disaster declaration Monday for the failing Melody Ranch water system, a move that could unlock state financial resources for residents who have been without reliable water service for months.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt Resolution 2025-45 during a special meeting, declaring a 30-day state of emergency for the water system failure affecting the development.

County Manager J. Jordan Barela said the declaration came after recent discussions with state officials, including the governor’s office, revealed potential funding opportunities that were previously unavailable.

“As little as a week ago, this was not possible,” Barela told commissioners. “We got notification straight from the governor’s office saying that this is an avenue we could pursue.”

The county initially explored emergency options in late September after reaching out to the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The governor is now prepared to issue an executive order to allocate resources for emergency water needs, pending the county’s disaster declaration, according to Barela.

Commission Chairman Ryan Schwebach warned that the Melody Ranch situation represents a larger statewide problem with private water systems.

“I believe this is the tip of the iceberg on this sort of thing coming out within this valley,” Schwebach said. He urged state legislators to develop long-term monitoring solutions for private water systems, noting that warning signs existed years before the current crisis.

The disaster declaration serves as an official recognition that an emergency exists and acts as a legal prerequisite for state aid. While it doesn’t directly fix the water system or restore service, the approval allows the governor to issue an executive order releasing state financial resources for emergency assistance such as water delivery services, bottled water or temporary infrastructure for affected residents. The 30-day emergency designation is expected to expedite bureaucratic processes and allow faster deployment of resources to residents who have struggled without reliable water service.

The water system failure has left the Melody Ranch community without reliable water service since June.

The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been in communication with the county’s emergency manager about the issue, according to Danielle Silva, the department’s director of communications.

“DHSEM will work with them to fill requests for needs that are identified by the local and county officials,” Silva said in an email.

Silva said the state Environment Department has also been involved in the situation.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission began receiving complaints in June that the utility was not supplying water and had failed to communicate with residents about when service would resume. Staff notified the company of its legal obligation to provide reliable service and conducted a site visit that confirmed infrastructure failures.

The problems began in December 2024, when residents first noticed reduced water pressure. By March, water pressure had dropped to approximately half normal levels, and complete water shutoffs began occurring in June.

Melody Ranch Water Company has told state regulators it has spent nearly $20,000 in repairs and upgrades to address the failing water system and has requested financial assistance from the NMPRC.

Mobile water tankers have been intermittently dispatched to the area, though supply remains inadequate for community needs. Bottled water is available from Torrance County Emergency Management at 505-544-4727.

The Albuquerque Water Authority has made regular water deliveries to affected residents, and local businesses, including the County Line feed store, have provided free water to residents.

The water system serves approximately 80 households near Edgewood, located between Edgewood and Moriarty in southeastern Torrance County.

Commissioners expressed gratitude for state cooperation while stressing the need for systemic reforms to prevent similar emergencies. The board noted concerns about setting a precedent that could encourage other failing water systems to expect government bailouts.

Schwebach also emphasized the declaration was intended to help residents, not absolve the water system of responsibility.

“We’re doing this for the citizens of Torrance County,” McCall said. “In no way does this give Melody Ranch Water System a get-out-of-jail free card.”

