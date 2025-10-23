State regulators are coordinating with multiple agencies to restore water service to a community that has been without reliable water since June.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has been working with Melody Ranch Water Company LLC, state and local agencies and residents to find a permanent solution after the utility’s infrastructure failed, leaving customers between Edgewood and Moriarty without consistent water service.

The commission began receiving complaints in June that the utility was not supplying water and had failed to communicate with residents about when service would resume. Staff notified the company of its legal obligation to provide reliable service and conducted a site visit that confirmed infrastructure failures.

The commission now holds weekly public status conferences on Mondays, livestreamed on its YouTube channel, and issues written progress reports on Thursdays. Both are available on the NMPRC website.

Mobile water tankers have been intermittently dispatched to the area, though supply remains inadequate for community needs. Bottled water is available from Torrance County Emergency Management at 505-544-4727.

On Oct. 22, the Torrance County Commission approved a $25,000 loan to Bohannon Huston for preliminary engineering work on the water system. The county commission scheduled a special meeting for Oct. 27 to consider a disaster declaration for the water system failure.

“We recognize how disruptive and distressing this situation is,” said Cholla Khoury, the commission’s chief of staff. “We are working every day to find a permanent solution for the community and continue to work with other agencies to come up with immediate solutions in the meantime.”

Public comments may be submitted during commission open meetings by registering at public.comment@prc.nm.gov or calling 505-490-7910. Written comments referencing case number 25-00054-UT may be sent to prc.records@prc.nm.gov or Commission Records Management Bureau, P.O. Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504.

