Early voting for New Mexico races began on Oct. 7, and the East Mountains and surrounding areas saw more than 1,000 absentee and in-person ballots cast at five different voting locations.

As of Oct. 22, more than 500 people have cast their ballots in-person in Edgewood, Moriarty, Tijeras and Estancia. There were about 900 additional votes cast in Four Hills.

Community members were welcome to vote in person on Oct. 7 at some locations, and additional early voting locations opened up on Oct. 18, according to a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Office of the County Clerk.

East Mountains Voting locations include:

Four Hills Shopping Center — 13140 Central Ave SE, 87123

Tijeras City Hall — 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras 87059

Torrance County Admin Office — 205 S 9th Ave, Estancia, NM 87016

Moriarty Civic Center — 202 S, 202 Broadway, Moriarty, NM 87035

Edgewood Fire Station — 1 Municipal Way, Edgewood, NM 87015

The Four Hills Shopping Center saw the greatest turnout, with over 800 voters as of Oct. 22, and the Moriarty Civic Center saw the smallest, with about 100. Voting will remain open until Election Day on Nov. 4.

