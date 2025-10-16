The Village of Tijeras will add its voice to a nationwide protest movement Saturday when demonstrators gather at the Tijeras Public Library for a “No Kings 2.0” rally against Trump administration policies.

The two-hour demonstration, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the library on Route 66, represents one of 25 New Mexico communities participating in what organizers describe as a day of action against “corruption, cruelty, and control.”

“NO KINGS Tijeras and Beyond,” as organizers have dubbed the local event, precedes a larger rally planned in nearby Albuquerque from noon to 2 p.m. The timing allows participants to attend both demonstrations.

The Tijeras protest is part of more than 2,500 events scheduled nationwide Oct. 18, following June 14 “No Kings” demonstrations that organizers say drew 5 million participants across the country. The movement, known as 50501 — representing its goal of 50 protests in 50 states as one unified movement — has organized monthly demonstrations since February.

Saturday’s rally comes as the federal government shutdown enters its third week, with the American Federation of Government Employees urging its members to participate due to concerns about potential layoffs of furloughed workers. The shutdown has added new urgency to protesters’ grievances about administration policies.

National organizations supporting the protests include the ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, MoveOn and United We Dream. The coalition conducted safety training for protest organizers last week, focusing on de-escalation techniques.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., criticized the planned protests during a Fox News appearance Wednesday, characterizing them as anti-American, but organizers rejected his assessment. “Millions of Americans are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings,” the No Kings coalition said in a statement.

The Tijeras demonstration marks the second time this year the community has participated in the national protest movement. Organizers say Saturday’s action aims to build on June’s momentum, when protests coincided with President Trump’s 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration.

