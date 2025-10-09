By Lauren Lifke

The Moriarty City Council appointed City Councilor Steve Anaya as its new mayor on Wednesday, less than a month after Anaya said he would not be running for reelection for the seat he’s held for over three decades.

The appointment came three weeks after then-Mayor Brandon Webb resigned because of the city’s financial issues.

“We’ve got some challenges ahead of us,” Anaya said just after swearing in.

Anaya, who was first elected in 1992, announced in September that he would not be seeking reelection to the city council. He said personal circumstances, including caring for his father and spending time with his grandchildren, drove his decision.

“Life is full of surprises,” Anaya said. “Just when I thought I was ready to end my term on the council, the mayor abruptly resigned at the last meeting. And now, I humbly accept the appointment.”

Community member Tracey Master voiced her opposition to Anaya’s immediate appointment in a speech that called for the council to defer the appointment and was met with applause from the crowd

“It is patently unfair to (appoint) someone who recently publicly stated that he’s leaving office after 33 years so he can spend more time with his family,” Master said. “I had the opportunity to actually visit with him a few days ago, and he said he was enjoying his retirement.”

Master said she doesn’t think there needs to be a rush to fill the mayoral seat. The council, according to state law, is allowed to elect any citizen who is a qualified voter, she said.

“I further request that you take the time to learn what the community and residents of Moriarty wish to see in the person who will serve as mayor for the remainder of the term,” she said.

She requested that the council defer the appointment of the new mayor for two weeks to allow time for qualified candidates to declare their interest.

“This isn’t supposed to be what you want as individuals,” Master told the councilors. “You’re responsible to ensure that you live up to those expectations. That — and transparency in the process — are what the citizens of Moriarty deserve.”

City Councilor Kim Garcia and acting Mayor Bobby Ortiz said they had waited to see if community members would reach out and express interest. The councilors said nobody ever reached out about the position, so they motioned to move forward with Anaya’s appointment.

City Councilor Jeremy Trujillo said he would like to step into the role himself, but it wouldn’t work out for him.

“I wouldn’t do the right deed for the community itself if I were to take that position,” Trujillo said. “So I think we do need someone to pave the city now.”

It is unclear if Anaya will serve out the rest of Webb’s term, which runs through 2028. Questions sent to Moriarty officials, including the city attorney, were not answered by deadline.

About the author