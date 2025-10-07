A New Mexico family has reached a settlement with the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, the UNM Medical Group and the State of New Mexico following a lawsuit that alleged a patient suffered injuries and died due to hospital negligence while receiving medical care.

The lawsuit claimed that Leticia Orellana, a patient admitted to the UNM Health Sciences Center for classic symptoms of a heart attack, died due to avoidable negligence. According to the complaint, Orellana’s initial diagnosis was delayed because hospital staff failed to take EKG readings in a timely manner. By the time staff began to treat her, her arteries were reportedly almost completely blocked. During treatment, a balloon pump was allegedly inserted incorrectly and the suit claims that the mistake may have caused internal bleeding or other complications that contributed to the death.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the defendants agreed to pay a total of $275,000 to the estate.

The agreement states that the settlement payment represents full and final compensation for any damages, including those that may be discovered in the future, and that the settlement does not constitute an admission of liability by UNM, the Medical Group or the state.

