Corner to Corner Diane Denish is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico. She is a native of Hobbs and now lives in Albuquerque. Reach her at diane@dianedenish.com

The New Mexico Legislature just wrapped up a special session convened by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The goal was to protect New Mexicans from looming federal budget cuts to healthcare and public broadcasting.

Most of the attention focused on shoring up healthcare funding—appropriating dollars to offset recent cuts and the removal of Medicaid subsidies. Lawmakers also passed a bill to help stabilize services in rural clinics and hospitals.

All of this is good, but something important is missing: medical compacts that would give New Mexicans more access to doctors and specialists. A recent Albuquerque Journal poll found that 59% of Albuquerque-area voters had trouble getting medical appointments in the past year.

Prior to the session, the governor pressed to include medical compacts on the agenda, but legislative leadership resisted. Passing the compacts in the recent special session meant more federal dollars for rural hospitals. States which join some compacts can apply for a portion of the $50 billion federal fund for rural hospitals. It was a missed opportunity to give New Mexico a fighting chance.

Here’s the real-life issue for families. While legislators are right to fill Medicaid funding gaps, what good is coverage if patients wait months to see a doctor or specialist? Sometimes those delays have deadly consequences.

There are 10 interstate medical compacts awaiting approval. All would help address provider shortages. They cover dentists, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists, EMTs, social workers, physician assistants, speech and audiologists, behavioral health counselors, and doctors.

One legislator suggested “rocket docketing” the physician compact—but made no mention of the other nine , even though shortages are just as severe in those fields.

If the Legislature truly wants to “rocket docket” the compacts in the first 15 days of the upcoming 30-day session, two things need to change:

First, don’t put the loudest opponent of the compacts—Senate Judiciary member and Albuquerque trial lawyer Sen. Katy Duhigg (D-Bernalillo) — in charge of the “working group” to amend them. This is a recipe for disaster. Last session, Duhigg effectively killed the bill by suggesting 32 amendments designed to block New Mexico from joining national compacts.

Second, give rural legislators, including Republicans, seats at the table. Few issues demand bipartisan cooperation more than healthcare access.

Seven compacts already passed the House unanimously during the last 60-day session—without Duhigg’s amendments. They don’t need amending; they need passing. Compacts are agreements among states and can’t be substantially altered without jeopardizing New Mexico’s ability to be part of the national compacts. 43 states, including surrounding neighbors, have joined the compacts. The Senate Judiciary trial lawyer strategy was clear in the regular 60-day session: slow the process down, water the bills down, or change them until New Mexico can’t join at all.

Those of us pushing for compacts agree that victims of malpractice deserve strong legal representation and fair compensation. But here’s the reality: fewer than 200 malpractice cases settled last year, while hundreds more New Mexicans waited months for basic or specialist care.

Why? Because the New Mexico Association of Trial Lawyers, allies in the state Senate and a dark money front group opposed joining the national compacts. They oppose granting legal immunity to the commissions governing the compacts. Their view is that immunity is bad for trial lawyer business. Meanwhile, New Mexicans are denied more access to the providers they need.

This picture needs a retake. Real leadership means bipartisan collaboration and a refusal to let trial lawyer influence and money stall progress. New Mexico’s healthcare shortages are serious, especially in rural communities. Passing the compacts would be a concrete step forward. Voters are paying attention. Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth recently noted, lawmakers have heard the support from the public. The question now is: Are they listening?

About the author

Diane Denish, Columnist Diane Denish is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico. She is a native of Hobbs and now lives in Albuquerque.