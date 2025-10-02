A former occupational therapist in Clovis has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child sexual assault and related offenses that occurred during therapy sessions.

According to the New Mexico Department of Justice, many of Jared Cordum’s young clients were referred by pediatricians or daycare centers for occupational therapy services. The arrest warrant and affidavit note that Cordum administered treatments he was not qualified to give, including invasive procedures that were outside the scope of practice for occupational therapists. Parents and guardians later reported observing the inappropriate contact to the Clovis Police Department.

The plea agreement included convictions for second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor involving unclothed touching, third-degree contact involving clothed touching, manufacturing visual material depicting sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism of a minor.

As part of the sentence, Cordum will serve 30 years in prison, the statutory maximum, followed by more than five decades of probation and parole supervision. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

Cordum’s sentencing in September brings the case to a close more than a year after the first complaints were raised.

