Albertsons customers who purchased deli-prepared pastas from stores in New Mexico and other western states over the past few weeks are being asked to return or destroy them.

Some store-made pasta dishes were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organizsm that can cause serious illness and even death in some cases.

Albertsons is offering a full refund to anyone who returns the items.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.



–Albertsons statement, Sept. 29, 2025

Albertsons recalled these specific items which were sold in their stores at various times in September:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates

(if applicable, or Lot Code/Est. Number) Store Banners READY MEALS PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD 27133000000 LBS SEP 13 25 Thru SEP 29 25 Albertsons, Safeway BASIL PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD 29492100000 LBS SEP 13 25 Thru SEP 29 25 Albertsons, Safeway READY MEALS PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD 27133000000 LBS SEP 8 25 Thru SEP 26 25 Albertsons, Pavilions, Safeway, Vons BASIL PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD 29492100000 LBS SEP 8 25 Thru SEP 26 25 Albertsons, Pavilions, Safeway, Vons READY MEALS SPINACH BOWTIE PASTA SALAD 21142600000 LBS SEP 16 25 Thru SEP 26 25 United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market READY MEALS BASIL BOWTIE PASTA SALAD



21191300000



LBS SEP 16 25 Thru SEP 26 25 United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market

