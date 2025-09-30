"Albertsons Store Closings" by werthmedia is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.
Albertsons customers who purchased deli-prepared pastas from stores in New Mexico and other western states over the past few weeks are being asked to return or destroy them.

Some store-made pasta dishes were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organizsm that can cause serious illness and even death in some cases.

Albertsons is offering a full refund to anyone who returns the items.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Albertsons statement, Sept. 29, 2025

Albertsons recalled these specific items which were sold in their stores at various times in September:

Product NameUPCSizeSell Thru Dates
(if applicable, or Lot Code/Est. Number)		Store Banners
READY MEALS PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD27133000000LBSSEP 13 25 Thru SEP 29 25Albertsons, Safeway
BASIL PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD29492100000LBSSEP 13 25 Thru SEP 29 25Albertsons, Safeway
READY MEALS PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD27133000000LBSSEP 8 25 Thru SEP 26 25Albertsons, Pavilions, Safeway, Vons
BASIL PESTO BOWTIE PASTA SALAD29492100000LBSSEP 8 25 Thru SEP 26 25Albertsons, Pavilions, Safeway, Vons
READY MEALS SPINACH BOWTIE PASTA SALAD21142600000LBSSEP 16 25 Thru SEP 26 25United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market
READY MEALS BASIL BOWTIE PASTA SALAD

21191300000

LBSSEP 16 25 Thru SEP 26 25United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market

