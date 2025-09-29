East Mountain residents waded through a wet weekend. According to RainDrop.farm, a weather tracking site, approximately 1.8 inches of rain fell on Cedar Crest Sunday mid-afternoon, quickly causing arroyos and canyons to fill with rushing water.
Patrons at Flamez Fusion restaurant along NM-14 captured video of rising waters rushing along Arroyo San Antonio. Buffalo Alley, a dirt road connecting the highway to nearby businesses was briefly underwater, along with the parking lot of a nearby auto repair shop.
No injuries or serious property damage was apparent.
