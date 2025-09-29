New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez is warning residents about a surge in online scammers posing as legitimate immigration attorneys, targeting vulnerable immigrant communities through social media platforms.

The scammers contact potential victims directly via social media and often use real attorneys’ names and license numbers to appear legitimate, according to a warning issued by Torrez and the State Bar of New Mexico.

“These scammers go to great lengths to deceive people, targeting immigrant communities seeking legal help,” Torrez said in a press release. “They use sophisticated schemes to gain trust and steal money. My office will not tolerate those who prey on people in need, and we are working closely with the State Bar to protect New Mexicans and raise awareness of these scams.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice said the fraudulent attorneys not only steal money but also provide incorrect legal advice, causing some individuals to miss immigration appointments or hearings that could lead to detention or deportation.

Officials outlined several warning signs of fraudulent immigration attorneys:

Initial contact through social media platforms, which violates New Mexico’s Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys offering paid legal services

Requests for payment through gift cards, bitcoin or apps like Venmo or Zelle

Prices that seem too good to be true

Use of imposter websites that don’t end in “.gov” for federal services

The attorney general’s office advises anyone who suspects contact from a fraudulent attorney to avoid rushing into payments or responding to deportation threats. Residents should contact the State Bar of New Mexico at 505-797-6000 to verify an attorney’s legitimacy or call the attorney’s office directly using contact information from their official website.

The department noted that legitimate immigration attorneys are not required to be licensed in New Mexico to practice immigration law in the state, so some genuine attorneys may not appear in the State Bar’s database.

Officials recommend that anyone hiring an attorney thoroughly review contracts, keep copies of all agreements and documents, and never sign blank forms. They also stress keeping original documents and only providing copies when necessary.

The New Mexico Department of Justice has updated its scam prevention webpage with information about the immigration attorney scams, including fact sheets in English and Spanish and resources for reliable immigration assistance.

For more information, contact the New Mexico Department of Justice at 505-490-4060.

