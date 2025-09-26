Starbucks announced Thursday that it would close hundreds of its company owned stores that would not be a part of the company’s strategy to revive the struggling coffee behemoth brand.

Social media soon filled with posts from Starbucks employees saying they had received notice that their location would close, just as the company pushed out updated operating hours updates online for many stores showing that they would be closed beginning Sunday.

A Starbucks location near UNM was updated to show longterm closures

New Mexico locations showing multi-day closures online are:

Columbia Dr. and Central Ave. near UNM, Albuquerque

Louisiana Blvd. and Indian School Rd. in Uptown, Albuquerque

Coors Blvd. and Atrisco Rd. SW in the Atrisco Neighborhood, Albuquerque

W. San Francisco Street on the Santa Fe Plaza, Santa Fe

University Avenue near NMSU, Las Cruces

Albuquerque locations on Rio Grande Blvd. and I-40 and 9965 Coors Bypass NW were the first in New Mexico to join the growing Starbucks union movement. Neither location shows planned closures online.

“During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed,” CEO Brian Nichol said in an online post Thursday.

The company says its goal is to end the year with 18,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada, requiring the closure of some 500 stories, though the company says it will continue to open some new stores already in planning.

