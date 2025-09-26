New Mexico health officials declared an end to the state’s measles outbreak Friday, more than seven months after the first case was reported in February.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the outbreak, which began Feb. 14, is over after 42 days passed without new cases. The last cases were reported in Santa Fe County on Aug. 14.

Public health authorities consider a measles outbreak over when 42 days pass without new cases, a timeframe that represents twice the virus’s maximum incubation period, according to the health department.

One hundred cases of measles were identified during the outbreak, which was New Mexico’s first since 1996 and its largest in decades. The outbreak began in Lea County, likely from exposures to an outbreak in neighboring West Texas, health officials said in a press release.

“We are thankful to the thousands of New Mexicans who received their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, New Mexico Department of Health acting state epidemiologist. “Fully vaccinated people and those who got caught up with their vaccines during this outbreak prevented it from spreading further.”

More than 56,000 people received an MMR vaccine since Feb. 1 as New Mexicans stepped up to protect their communities, the health department said. The MMR vaccine remains widely available throughout the state.

Measles is extremely contagious and can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia and encephalitis, while also leaving people more vulnerable to other infections. However, two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease, according to health officials.

Measles outbreaks continue in the United States and around the world. People should check their MMR vaccination status, especially if they are considering travel outside New Mexico, the health department advised.

Anyone experiencing fever and rash should contact their doctor or emergency department first to report concerns about measles so medical staff can plan for the visit. People can also call the New Mexico Department of Health Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773), which is staffed by nurses who provide guidance in English and Spanish about measles and vaccination questions.

More information is available at measles.doh.nm.gov.

