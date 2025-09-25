New Mexico State Parks will waive day-use fees at all 35 parks Saturday in celebration of National Public Lands Day, while the state’s Department of Game and Fish is offering free fishing throughout the weekend.

The free day-use access on Sept. 27 coincides with the annual Pecos-to-Pecos Road and River Cleanup, which brings together communities from New Mexico and Texas to clean areas along the Pecos River, according to an announcement from the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

“We are inviting everyone to enjoy a complimentary day of fishing and recreation at state parks and on waterways across New Mexico,” said Toby Velasquez, director of New Mexico State Parks. “We want to provide an opportunity for New Mexicans to connect and enjoy the natural and cultural wonders of our beautiful state.”

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is sponsoring the free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday in recognition of National Hunting and Fishing Day. While fishing licenses will not be required, all other regulations, including bag limits and bait restrictions, remain in effect.

National Public Lands Day, held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, celebrates connections between people and green spaces. The National Environmental Education Foundation sponsors the free day-use initiative.

Volunteers interested in participating in the Pecos-to-Pecos cleanup can find details at pecoswatershed.org. Safety equipment, including vests, gloves and trash bags, will be provided to volunteers working assigned areas along the river and adjacent roadways.

For fishing regulations and park information, visit wildlife.dgf.nm.gov and emnrd.nm.gov/spd/, respectively. Park reservations can be made at reserveamerica.com.

About the author