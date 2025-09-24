U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union will award $20,000 in grants to New Mexico public and charter school teachers through its enrichEd Classroom Grant Program, with applications now open through Sept. 28.

The grants, ranging from $500 to $2,500 per project, will focus on financial literacy education as schools face reduced federal funding. U.S. Eagle’s ARNIA Foundation will distribute the money to educators statewide.

“With the recent freeze in federal funding affecting K-12 public schools across the state, our enrichEd grant can make an important impact on New Mexico classrooms,” said Marsha Majors, president and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

The foundation encourages teachers to use grants for financial literacy curricula, including lessons on budgeting, saving accounts, managing unexpected expenses and organizing living costs. Teachers can also create sustainable funding sources for classroom activities that engage students in financial literacy exercises.

Nadine Buerger, executive director of ARNIA Foundation, said financial wellness represents a crucial life skill that should be integrated into classrooms to help students make informed decisions about their financial well-being.

Applications will be reviewed by a philanthropic committee based on availability, need, number of students served and geographic diversity. Recipients will be announced in October.

The foundation awarded 10 grants totaling $20,000 to K-12 educators across New Mexico in 2024. Teachers can apply at USEagle.org/Enriched.

About the author