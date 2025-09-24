A local furniture store is facing fines after safety violations led to an employee being crushed to death.

According to state records, the fatal workplace accident occurred in February during a furniture delivery by Casa Furniture, a local retailer that operates multiple locations. An employee was reportedly struck and crushed by a 16-foot box truck while the vehicle was backing up at a residential delivery in Albuquerque.

Last month, Inspectors from the New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said that Casa Furniture failed to ensure safe working conditions. The agency described the hazards as serious risks that were likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.

The company also received a separate citation for failing to report the fatality to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration within the required 8-hour timeframe. The penalties for the violations totaled $9,966.

Regulatory agents advised the company to develop a written motor vehicle safety policy covering safe backing and loading, a vehicle use policy, implement driver training and create an incident report system. NMED cited guidance from national safety standards and federal agencies as feasible methods to prevent similar accidents in the future.

