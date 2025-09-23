The Public Lands Interpretive Association will open a discovery center in Albuquerque’s Old Town next month, marking an expansion of the nonprofit’s educational outreach efforts.

The Public Lands Discovery Center will officially open Oct. 1 at 422 San Felipe St. NW, according to a news release issued by the organization. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The new location will serve as headquarters for the association’s educational programming, including the Whiptail Trails Club, Mobile Visitor Center program and community arts initiatives. The center will also house an extensive library of maps and resources for public lands recreation.

“For over 30 years, our Los Ranchos location has been a home where ideas took shape, partnerships flourished, and our mission came to life,” Executive Director Aryn LaBrake said in the release. “As we close that chapter, we are thrilled to open the Discovery Center in Old Town — making our work more accessible and engaging for our community.”

The move represents the next chapter for the organization, which was founded in Albuquerque in 1980 as the Southwest Natural and Cultural History Association. The group began around the dining room table of longtime Executive Director Lisa Madsen, according to the release.

The association focuses on educating the public about the natural and cultural heritage of public lands across the Southwest. The organization’s online store will remain operational throughout the transition and staff will continue to be available remotely.

