Bernalillo County’s annual East Mountain Celebration returned Saturday, drawing families to the Vista Grande Community Center for an afternoon of entertainment, food and community recognition.

The event, hosted by District 5 Commissioner Eric Olivas, featured live music from Grant Knoxlyn and a car show organized by the Village of Tijeras.

Vendors set up shop in Sandia Park as part of Saturday’s East Mountain Celebration. (BernCo)

Car enthusiasts displayed their vehicles and competed for awards.

The celebration included the presentation of Outstanding Citizen awards, recognizing East Mountain residents for their community contributions. Recipients’ names were not immediately available.

Artisan vendors and food trucks lined the venue while families participated in free art activities at a public art booth. A Community Trail showcase highlighted county department work in the East Mountains, with completed walkers receiving treats.

East Mountain High School students facilitated a question-and-answer session with a panel of local officials addressing community issues and county services.

The annual event aims to bring together music, food, art and community spirit in the East Mountains area of Bernalillo County.

