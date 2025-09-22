The Town of Edgewood will hold two meetings on Tuesday with a workshop to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at protecting local water resources to be followed by the regular commission meeting.

The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Edgewood Town Hall Commission Chambers, 171A NM 344. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the same location.

The proposal would impose strict limitations on water usage for landscaping and recreational facilities in the semi-arid community.

Under the draft ordinance, new golf courses would be prohibited from using potable groundwater or municipal water supplies for irrigation. Only facilities using 100% reclaimed or harvested water systems would be considered, and applicants would need to submit proof of a minimum 30-year water supply plan.

The ordinance would also limit turfgrass coverage on golf courses to no more than 10% of total facility acreage, restricting natural grass to greens and tee boxes only. All fairways and non-play areas would need to use artificial turf, xeriscaping or native vegetation.

For residential properties, the ordinance defines “Large Grass Areas” as turf-grassed areas greater than one-eighth of a lot on properties four acres or smaller, and no more than 0.5 acres on lots larger than four acres, when irrigated with groundwater or potable water.

The proposal also requires golf course developers to conduct independent hydrological impact studies and demonstrate substantial public benefit beyond economic profit. Violations could result in fines up to $1,000 per day and revocation of permits.

The Town Commission’s regular Tuesday agenda includes multiple other items, including department reports and a discussion of a loan for the Horton Pedestrian Bridge project. New business items include commission approval for Old Town Hall renovations and clarification of overtime policies.

Both meetings will be held in person with live-streaming available through the town’s YouTube channel. Public comment periods are included in both meetings.

The town notes that the semi-arid region faces limited and sensitive water resources, making responsible water stewardship essential for long-term sustainability.

