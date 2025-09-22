For years, drivers topping Sedillo Hills on I-40 marked the waypoint with a nod towards a simple American flag flying proudly on top of the hill. And then, one day, it was gone.

For more than two years, members and supporters of the Sandia Lions Club in the East Mountains negotiated with the state’s Department of Transportation to restore the flag. They soon learned that the flag pole, attached to a DOT’s bridge, was never authorized in the first place.

Late last month, the group finally got the permission needed and proudly raised the flag on a new pole on NMDOT’s right-of-way. The project cost about $700, all raised from community members, Dan Patterson told The Independent News.

East Mountain residents Kelly Lang (l) and Dan Patterson celebrate the raising of a new American flag on top of Sedillo Hill alongside I-40 / courtesy photo

