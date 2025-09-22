Simply Diego’s, an Albuquerque pet store, donated 2,000 pounds of dog food to Moriarty Animal Control in September as part of the company’s monthly donation program.

The donation was made possible through customer support, according to a company announcement. Simply Diego’s selects a different recipient each month for its charitable giving initiative.

“At Simply Diego’s, we do our best to help those in need, but it’s truly thanks to our amazing customers that we’re able to give back in such a big way,” the company stated in its announcement.

Moriarty Animal Control expressed gratitude for the donation in a public statement, calling it significant for both the organization and the dogs in the community.

About the author