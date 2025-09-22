An Albuquerque woman has been indicted on multiple felony counts after allegedly impersonating a licensed nurse and providing care at two hospice facilities, where she worked directly with vulnerable patients. In one instance, she nearly killed a patient with a fatal dose of morphine.

According to the New Mexico Department of Justice (NM DOJ) and court filings, Evelyn Hernandez allegedly stole the identity of a registered nurse and used the fraudulent credentials to gain employment at two Albuquerque hospices, Hospice de La Luz and Luna Del Valle Hospice. Both of the hospices are privately operated by for-profit companies providing end-of-life care. Their role in hiring Hernandez is unclear, but the indictment does not accuse the companies of any criminal wrongdoing.

Hernandez’s actions could have had deadly consequences if she hadn’t been caught. Prosecutors specifically highlighted an incident in which she mis-transcribed a physician’s morphine order in a way that could have resulted in a fatal overdose.

Authorities are charging Hernandez with multiple offenses, including fraudulent nursing practice, identity theft, forgery and abuse of a resident. Each of these counts carries the potential for prison time.

The NM DOJ hasn’t released the total number of patients that were treated by Hernandez during her employment, and the indictment doesn’t state whether any patients were injured. Investigators continue to review Hernandez’s employment history to determine if other facilities might have been affected.

New Mexico law requires health facilities to ensure that all practicing nurses are properly licensed by the New Mexico Board of Nursing. In this case, the verification system appears to have failed. Both hospices involved had previously undergone surveys by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), which includes a review of hiring processes. Despite those oversight mechanisms, Hernandez was still able to obtain employment.

The DOJ’s charges make clear that Hernandez alone is facing criminal liability, but they also show how corporate employers and regulatory agencies can become unwitting enablers when verification systems fail.

“Our company followed all state and federal protocols to verify this individual’s credentials, but unfortunately, the identification documents provided were fraudulent,” says Larry D. Nabb, CEO of Jet Health, the company that operates Hospice de La Luz. “The moment we uncovered the deception, we immediately removed her from duty and reported the matter to state regulators and law enforcement. She worked only a few days, always under supervision as she was still in her introductory period, and at no time was patient safety at risk.”

The case is now proceeding through the state criminal court system. Hernandez faces multiple felony counts, and if convicted, she could face years in prison.

Luna Del Valle Hospice did not respond to a request for comment.

A 2023 federal investigation code-named “Operation Nightingale” uncovered fraudulent activities involving a number of Florida nursing schools that issued thousands of fake nursing diplomas and transcripts between 2016 and 2021.

