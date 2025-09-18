A community group will host a series of conversations with candidates running for town commissioner over three days in October, providing residents an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking office.

The forums will take place Oct. 16-18 at Chili Hills in Edgewood, with different candidates scheduled each day. Thursday’s session begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature candidates from Districts 2 and 5, Mike Rariden and Devon Taylor. Friday’s forum, also at 6:30 p.m., will include District 4 candidates Stephen Murillo and Filandro Anaya. Saturday’s session starts earlier at 12:30 p.m. and will feature District 1 candidates Adrian Chavez and Ken Brennan.

The events are organized by Edgewood Connected, a community group facilitating civic engagement. According to the announcement, the forums will allow candidates to share their platforms on policies and values, discuss their track records and accomplishments, demonstrate leadership qualities and present their vision for the town’s future.

“No formalities — just a chance to sit down together, share ideas, ask questions and talk about what matters most to you in our town,” organizers said in the announcement.

The forums are open to the public and will include question-and-answer sessions. All candidates are welcome to attend any session, regardless of their scheduled speaking day. Food will be provided, and residents are asked to RSVP to Serve@EdgewoodConnected.org for planning purposes.

The community conversations aim to help residents stay informed about local candidates and issues ahead of the municipal election. Organizers encourage community members to attend and participate in the democratic process.

