Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas will host the annual East Mountains Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Vista Grande Community Center.

The free community event at 15 La Madera Road will feature live entertainment by Grant Knoxlyn, along with the annual car show presented by the Village of Tijeras. Classic and unique vehicles will compete in three categories: Best of Show, Crowd Favorite and Most Original.

The celebration will recognize outstanding citizens for their contributions to the community through special awards. Artisan vendors and food trucks will offer goods and refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Attendees can participate in a community art project led by a local East Mountains artist and explore a “Community Trail” highlighting Bernalillo County departments and East Mountains projects. Those who complete the trail will receive a treat.

East Mountain High School students will have the opportunity to ask county officials questions during a “BernCo Q&A” panel session with local experts.

Free parking will be available with shuttle service from East Mountain High School and San Antonio Elementary School.

Olivas, who represents District 5, said the event provides an opportunity for residents to connect with county government and celebrate the East Mountains community.

