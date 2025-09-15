I’m writing this column on 9/11, a terrible day for America. I’ve written about it before, and what happened to me and my household that day. 9/11 also set in motion a concentration of power in the executive branch, a tolerance for Federal surveillance, and an expansion of emergency powers at the Federal and state levels, which is making itself felt in more uncomfortable and unsettling ways with every passing year.

Amidst a week of sober reflection for our country, a shocking act has taken place that has exposed the ugliest emotions of our political divides. The assassination of Charlie Kirk not only reveals the growing problem of political violence in America but also reveals the nastiest sentiments Americans have about each other.

The footage of Kirk’s killing is horrific. It was an execution by a sniper who as of this writing, remains on the loose. It simply does not matter if you agree with Kirk’s views or not. An American was shot in cold blood while expressing his views. This is intolerable.

Earlier this summer, the Democratic Speaker of the Minnesota state House, Melissa Hortman, and her husband were assassinated in the middle of the night in their home, and Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their home by the same assailant. It does not matter if you agree with their political views or not. American lawmakers and their spouses were shot, and one couple was killed, simply for standing for and being elected to public office. This is intolerable.

The attempted arson at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home is intolerable. The assassination attempt on President Trump during the 2024 campaign is intolerable. The home break-in and assault on then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband is intolerable. The kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is intolerable. The shooting at a Congressional baseball game that seriously injured Rep. Steve Scalise is intolerable.

Political violence has not bypassed New Mexico. Solomon Peña was sentenced to 80 years in prison this year for his role in the 2022 and 2023 shootings into the homes of Democratic elected officials. We’ve even seen shots fired over statues. Protests in Albuquerque in 2020 and Española in 2023 over statues of the Spanish conquistador Oñate resulted in gun violence. This is intolerable.

Let me be clear on this point: condemning political violence in this country cannot be selective or partisan. And this is a tremendous problem. In the escalating dumpster fire of social media, I see one common and distressing trend: accusing the other side of not caring about your dead political figure enough. Or, lumping the entire political opposition in with the murderer.

This is intolerable.

Kirk’s assassin, as of now still unknown, does not speak for “all libs and Democrats.” Shut up right now with that nastiness. Posting that those who are mourning for Kirk “didn’t care enough” when Hortman and Hoffman were shot is simply cruel and malicious. Stop it. This isn’t a contest of whose killing was more horrific or unjustified. Making it one only heightens the drama and builds more unrest, encouraging more violence.

As individual citizens, we sadly can’t control unstable individuals in our society. But we can control how we respond to unspeakable acts. Feeding mass rage with hateful words tears down our society.

This is a time when America and our founding values must prevail. Events in Europe, the Middle East and the Far East all call for our leadership. It is a precarious and unstable world. The domestic landscape is also fraught.

In this terrible week, I just now listened to a brief excerpt of this week’s weekly address from another American leader, Pope Leo XIV. He said to the crowd in St. Peter’s Square: “Let us learn the cry of hope when the hour of ultimate trial arrives…not to cry out against someone but to open our hearts.”

Let us not cry out against each other.

Merritt Hamilton Allen is a PR executive and former Navy officer. She appeared regularly as a panelist on NM PBS and is a frequent guest on News Radio KKOB. A Republican for 36 years, she became an independent upon reading the 2024 Republican platform. She lives amicably with her Democratic husband north of I-40 where they run one head of dog, and one of cat. She can be reached at news.ind.merritt@gmail.com.

