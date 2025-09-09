By Lauren Lifke

Bernalillo County officials removed 25 dogs and two cats from a South Valley home on Thursday after Bernalillo County Fire Rescue found them in poor condition, according to a news release.

On Aug. 25, BCFR saw dogs in poor condition while responding to a medical call, and they contacted Bernalillo County Animal Care Services. A person at the property informed officers that the owner was hospitalized and unable to make decisions regarding the animals.

Officers served a warrant on Sept. 3, by which time the property owner had returned and voluntarily surrendered more than 20 animals. They were in good health but living in unsanitary conditions, according to the release.



The dogs and cats will be evaluated and placed up for adoption at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center.

