The Town of Estancia has successfully restored water service after a critical shortage forced emergency conservation measures and community-wide assistance in mid-August, according to a memo from Mayor Nathan Dial.

The crisis reached its peak on Aug. 11-12, when storage tanks dropped to critically low levels, prompting officials to ask residents to conserve water and coordinate emergency bottled water distribution through the County Emergency Manager.

“The water situation should be under control until the (town) puts in a new well with upgrades to the current system,” Dial wrote in an Aug. 25 memo.

The town’s four wells are now producing sufficient water, with well No. 3 generating 30 gallons per minute, well No. 4 at 45 GPM, well No. 8 at 150 GPM, and well No. 9 at 40 GPM, according to the memo.

Estancia has needed a new well since at least 2017, when the town received funding approval that was later rescinded when the CoreCivic detention facility closed and water demand dropped significantly. When CoreCivic reopened, demand surged again, depleting the aging system’s capacity, according to Dial.

The current crisis began in May when storage tanks reached critically low levels. Town officials developed a four-point plan including maintenance on well No. 3, bringing well No. 4 back online, reworking well No. 9, and installing a new pump in well No. 8.

A water boil notice was issued Aug. 13-14 during pump installation, but was lifted Aug. 14-15 once the new equipment was operational.

Multiple agencies assisted during the emergency, including Torrance County, the City of Moriarty, Village of Willard, Estancia Schools, local emergency services and East View Electric, which opened after hours to provide parts.

The town expects to receive funding approval for a new well, with completion estimated at 6-18 months, depending on the funding scenario.

“Sorry, I know I missed someone/something. There are too many to remember. Let it not be said that Torrance County does not come together when in need,” Dial wrote, concluding with a Harry Truman quote: “It’s amazing what you can get done, if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

