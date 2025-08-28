The New Mexico State Fair has announced competitors for two of its most popular culinary competitions: the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and the Unique Foods Contest.

The Unique Foods Contest will kick off the fair at noon on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Chevron Pavilion. Six vendors will compete with creative dishes available for purchase throughout the 11-day event.

Entries include fried alligator with boudin balls from Seafood Cajun Café, sweet and spicy spam fries served in a Spam can from B&B Concessions, and a “Cinnaburger” — a beef patty served between cinnamon rolls and topped with vanilla frosting — from Rex’s.

Other contestants will offer Dubai funnel cake topped with pistachio cream, green chile sriracha funnel cake, and sausage s’more skewers with toasted marshmallow and chocolate.

A panel of local media personalities will judge the competition.

The Original Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge, sponsored by New Mexico Gas Company, takes place Monday, Sept. 8, at noon on Main Street north of Heritage Avenue. Nine restaurants from across the state will compete for the championship title.

Competitors include Downshift Brewing Co. from Lincoln County, four Bernalillo County establishments — Fuego 505, Craft Republic, Owl Café and The Grill at The Sheraton — Sparky’s Burgers from Doña Ana County, and restaurants from Isleta Pueblo, Taos County and Laguna Pueblo.

“This is the Super Bowl of Green Chile Cheeseburger contests in this state,” said State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning.

The event has been moved to Main Street to accommodate larger crowds, Mourning said. Fairgoers can compete for 100 people’s choice ballots through a lottery system involving 300 envelopes distributed by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and State Police. One hundred envelopes will contain “golden tickets” redeemable for judging wristbands and ballots.

The competition features both blind judging by officials and people’s choice awards.The 2025 New Mexico State Fair runs Sept. 4-14. Tickets are available at statefair.exponm.com.

