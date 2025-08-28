New Mexico outdoor recreation businesses can compete for $15,000 in cash prizes through the state’s newly expanded Adventure Pitch Fest, officials announced Wednesday.

The reimagined competition, formerly part of the Outdoor Economics Conference, will be held as a standalone event on Nov. 6 at the Rail Yards in Albuquerque, according to the state Economic Development Department.

“Adventure Pitch Fest allows us to showcase creative talent from across the state,” said Rob Black, cabinet secretary for the Economic Development Department. “The event will give the community a front-row seat to the exciting ideas that are driving our outdoor economy forward.”

The Outdoor Recreation Division of the New Mexico Economic Development Department is hosting the competition in partnership with ActivateNM to spotlight outdoor businesses of all sizes, officials said.

Businesses will pitch their innovative ideas before a panel of judges, competing for cash prizes and statewide recognition. The event celebrates the state’s $3.2 billion outdoor recreation economy, according to the announcement.

The free event will feature product demonstrations and allow attendees to meet entrepreneurs and participate in outdoor-themed activities. Businesses can showcase their products and services to investors, industry leaders and outdoor enthusiasts.

Applications to participate and table at the event will be accepted from Sept. 1-30.More information, tickets and applications are available at NMOutside.com/Adventure-Pitch-Fest.

About the author