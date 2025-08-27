New Mexico United will partner with a nonprofit organization to raise funds for programs supporting Native women and children during Indigenous Peoples’ Night on Saturday.

The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women will receive $5 from every ticket sold through a special link for the Aug. 30 soccer match at Isotopes Park, according to a news release from the organization.

The 7 p.m. game offers fans an opportunity to support efforts addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives while watching professional soccer, the coalition said.

“We are so grateful to NM United for their partnership and support in helping us raise funds for our vital programs,” Tiffany Jiron, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, said in the release. “Indigenous Peoples’ Night is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate Native culture, and further the work of CSVANW in making New Mexico a safer place for Indigenous women, men, and children.”

The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women advocates for systemic change, provides support to survivors and raises awareness about violence against Indigenous people, according to the organization.

Fans can purchase tickets through a special fundraising link provided by the coalition to ensure their purchase contributes to the organization’s programs.

The partnership aims to honor Indigenous communities while generating funds for programs that support Native survivors of violence across New Mexico, the coalition said in the release.

