By Connor Currier

In New Mexico, candidate filing day for all local offices was on Aug. 26 and the list of candidates for this year’s local elections is now finalized.

The candidates are running for seats in Tijeras, Edgewood, Mountainair, Estancia and Moriarty.

Here is who is running for office.

Moriarty

City Council

Robert “Bobby” Louis Ortiz

Maggie Gipson

Kenneth Ray Snow

Robin Spalding

Municipal Judge

Bobby Garcia

Mountainair

Mayor

Peter Nieto

Ernesto Lopez, JR

Town Council

Jose “Richard” Torres

Dustin Kayser.

Edgewood

Commissioner District 1

Adrian Chavez

Kenneth Brennan

Commissioner District 2

Devon Taylor

Jerry Powers

Commissioner District 4

Filandro Anaya

Stephen Murillo

Commissioner District 5

Michael Rariden

Municipal Judge

William White

Tijeras

Councilor

Matt Armenta

Jonathan Ortiz

Joseph Patron

Gloria Chavez

Estanica

Mayor

Runnel Lee Riley

Nathan Dial

Board of Trustees

Albert Lovato

Martin Lucero

Mark Martinez

Municipal Judge

Irena Dial

Bruce Dile

