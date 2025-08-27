By Connor Currier
In New Mexico, candidate filing day for all local offices was on Aug. 26 and the list of candidates for this year’s local elections is now finalized.
The candidates are running for seats in Tijeras, Edgewood, Mountainair, Estancia and Moriarty.
Here is who is running for office.
Moriarty
City Council
- Robert “Bobby” Louis Ortiz
- Maggie Gipson
- Kenneth Ray Snow
- Robin Spalding
Municipal Judge
Bobby Garcia
Mountainair
Mayor
- Peter Nieto
- Ernesto Lopez, JR
Town Council
- Jose “Richard” Torres
- Dustin Kayser.
Edgewood
Commissioner District 1
- Adrian Chavez
- Kenneth Brennan
Commissioner District 2
- Devon Taylor
- Jerry Powers
Commissioner District 4
- Filandro Anaya
- Stephen Murillo
Commissioner District 5
- Michael Rariden
Municipal Judge
- William White
Tijeras
Councilor
- Matt Armenta
- Jonathan Ortiz
- Joseph Patron
- Gloria Chavez
Estanica
Mayor
- Runnel Lee Riley
- Nathan Dial
Board of Trustees
- Albert Lovato
- Martin Lucero
- Mark Martinez
Municipal Judge
- Irena Dial
- Bruce Dile
