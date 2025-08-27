By Connor Currier

In New Mexico, candidate filing day for all local offices was on Aug. 26 and the list of candidates for this year’s local elections is now finalized.

The candidates are running for seats in Tijeras, Edgewood, Mountainair, Estancia and Moriarty.

Here is who is running for office. 

Moriarty 

City Council 

  • Robert “Bobby” Louis Ortiz
  • Maggie Gipson
  • Kenneth Ray Snow
  • Robin Spalding

Municipal Judge 

Bobby Garcia

Mountainair

Mayor 

  • Peter Nieto
  • Ernesto Lopez, JR

Town Council

  • Jose “Richard” Torres
  • Dustin Kayser.

Edgewood 

Commissioner District 1

  • Adrian Chavez
  • Kenneth Brennan

Commissioner District 2

  • Devon Taylor
  • Jerry Powers

Commissioner District 4

  • Filandro Anaya
  • Stephen Murillo

Commissioner District 5

  • Michael Rariden

Municipal Judge

  • William White

Tijeras

Councilor

  • Matt Armenta
  • Jonathan Ortiz
  • Joseph Patron
  • Gloria Chavez 

Estanica

Mayor 

  • Runnel Lee Riley
  • Nathan Dial

Board of Trustees

  • Albert Lovato
  • Martin Lucero
  • Mark Martinez

Municipal Judge 

  • Irena Dial
  • Bruce Dile

