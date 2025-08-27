By Connor Currier

As filing day came and went Aug. 26, a familiar name in Moriarty was missing from the list of candidates who are running for office in the fall.

Moriarty City Councilor Steve Anaya, who has sat on the City Council for 32 years, will not seek re-election in November and did not file for New Mexico’s 2025 local elections.

This year, there are two city council seats up for election, with Bobby Ortiz the only incumbent councilor who will be running for re-election this year.

Anaya’s decision not to run after over three decades on the council comes at a time when the governing body of Moriarty faces financial inquiries from federal and state authorities.

On Aug. 15, former City Clerk/Treasurer Deborah Liu resigned and cited government corruption as a major factor in her decision.

Recently, NM.news reported the City of Moriarty had multiple years of failing audit reports, and failure to disclose IRS findings to the public.

Anaya did not respond to an email asking why he’s not running for re-election and has previously ignored multiple inquiries from NM.news pertaining to the city council’s role in managing city finances and allocation of funding.

